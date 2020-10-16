Trey Songz Wants No Parts of Verzuz

If you’re looking to see Trey Songz take part in an upcoming Verzuz battle, stop looking. The R&B crooner has just said he won’t be taking part in any Versus battle. “I love everything that Verzuz stands for.” said Trey during an interview. “I’m in competition with myself, and furthermore, I don’t think it’s nobody that really do what I do.”

In the same interview, Trey suggested that maybe Verzuz take certain artists and just appreciate 20 of their biggest hits without doing a battle type scenario.

Do you agree with Trey’s Verzuz opinion? Who would you like to see do a Verzuz battle?

