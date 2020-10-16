CLOSE
Kanye West Gives Thanks For 2020 Billboard Music Award Wins

Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020

Kanye, who has been spending time with family, took to social media to thank fans and the Billboard Music Awards for his nine nominations and four wins. “I wanted to just thank God for my nine Billboard nominations, it’s the most of the night…the four wins,” he said in the clip. Billboard noted that Post Malone actually had 16 nominations and won nine of them.

Kanye continued, while riding in a moving SUV, he thanked Billboard, his fans, and “all of my Christians that’s been [sic] praying for me, praying for the day when I would serve the Kingdom. You know, God just keeps showing up…”

What did you think of Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” album?

