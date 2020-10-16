CLOSE
Ice Cube Stands By Work With The Trump Administration

Ice Cube is firing back at critics who have vocalized their displeasure with him meeting with the President for his contract with Black America. Many felt that Cube was “dancing with the devil” when he met with the president and criticized the current administration’s plan for the Black American, as it seemed to borrow from Cube’s plan.

Ice Cube took to social media on Sunday to respond to his critics tweeting, “They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

“I don’t trust none of them. No president has done right by us so I don’t trust none of them. So putting our hopes and dreams behind any of them just don’t work, we got to make them do what we want them to do and there’s only a few ways to do that, [sic]” said Cube.

Do you believe that Black America’s problems will be solved with bipartisanship? What do you believe will help close the wage gap for Black Americans?

