Monica Addresses Shading Brandy During Verzuz, New Album Coming, C-Murder + More

| 10.13.20
Monica stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to tell us everything happening with Miss Thang!  The “Just One of Them Days” Singer set the record straight with the legendary Verzuz battle with Brandy. She cleared the air on what really happened and why she didn’t sing like the Great Aunties Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight. Monica says they were told NOT to sing at the Verzuz battle, she also shared more about her relationship with Brandy and how they are today.

 

At the Verzuz battle Monica previewed her new single “Trenches” featuring Lil Baby and she shared that’s what her new album coming out this year will be called. Monica shared the trenches in her personal life. She even shed light on her fight to free C-Murder from prison and working with Kim Kardashian and his children to get the job done.  Watch the interview to see what steps the singer has been doing to get her rumored boo out of prison in Louisiana.

 

[caption id="attachment_907808" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Monica has been living with the image of a down-south sweetheart that you should never, ever cross the wrong way for years now, with some fans bestowing her with the nickname “Goonica.” When the R&B star inquired about why she was given the tough tag, fans on Twiter and Instagram alike have chimed in with the funnies. Early Tuesday (Sept. 15), Monica posed the question via her social media accounts. “I have absolutely no idea why y’all call me Goonica! Anyone care to explain [laughing emoji] Why don’t you all tell me below! Just a little Morning #MoTalk,” Monica wrote. With immediacy, fans on Instagram and Twitter have been letting the singer know exactly how she got the name. One Instagram fan writes, “Because you classy but still got some hood in you Incase anyone wana try you.” Another fan added, “Cuz u kicked down the door and smacked the chick. Lol I love u Mo.” And just in case folks were unaware of what that fan was talking about, another followed with, “Because of that time you had to tap tap tap in on Brandy backstage.” With Monica and Brandy recently appearing together in a VERZUZ Instagram Live and Apple TV battle that was shattered all the previous views records set by the platform, observant onlookers assumed that there was still some bad blood between the legendary songstresses. However, it appears that all the perceived tension was for show and to feed into the rumors to keep people guessing and talking, as they’re still doing today. We’ve got some of the responses to Monica’s “Goonica” ask from Twitter below. And just in case Monica reads this, please know and understand we want not on BIT of the smoke from you, ma’am. Salute. https://www.instagram.com/p/CFJ8rphhiqD/ — Photo: Getty

