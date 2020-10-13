CLOSE
Virginia’s Online Registration System Goes Down On Deadline Day

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency sent out an early message today explaining that a fiber cut in Chester “near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC) is impacting data circuits and virtual private network (VPN) connectivity for multiple Commonwealth agencies,” preventing people from registering to vote.

A representative from VITA stated “Verizon fiber had been inadvertently struck as part of activities related to a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project.”  A verizon spokesperson said they are working with VITA to restore connectivity to the data center as quickly as possible.

Many are asking for an extension of today’s deadline due to the mishap.

