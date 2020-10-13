Tupac’s Family Slams The Trump Campaign

Tupac’s family is speaking out after the president used his name to shade vice president candidate, Kamala Harris. The Trump campaign joked about leaving a ticket for the deceased rapper to attend the vice presidential debate. The “joke” was in reference to an interview where CNN political commentator Angela Rye asked Senator Harris to name her favorite living rapper and Harris responded with Tupac.

Tupac’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, called the move disrespectful and has demanded an apology, however, he’s not holding his breath that he’ll get it. “We should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community,” Shakur said.

Do you believe the joke was disrespectful?

See story here