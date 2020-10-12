CLOSE
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Suffers Season Ending Injury

Source: (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) / (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott choked back tears as he raised a fist to the fans while being carted off the field after suffering a horrific injury in the third quarter of the game versus the New York Giants. Prescott was taken to a nearby hospital to receive surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

The Cowboys released information that the surgery was successful and that Prescott may be leaving the hospital soon tp begin his road to recovery, which analysts say a minimum of 6 months.

