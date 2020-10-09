Spike Lee Says He Understands Why Chadwick Boseman Didn’t Speak Of Illness

In a recent interview, Spike Lee said he had no idea Chadwick Boseman was ill when he filmed Da 5 Bloods. He said, I understand why Chadwick didn’t tell me because he didn’t want me to take it easy. If I had known I wouldn’t have made him do the stuff. I respect him for that. Spike said while he didn’t look well on set he never thought he had cancer.

He said it was a strenuous shoot with most of it filmed in Thailand. He said it was 100 degrees everyday during the worst air pollution in the world. Does this make you want to go back and re-watch Da 5 Bloods? Have you watched any of Chadwick’s movies since his passing?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: