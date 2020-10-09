CLOSE
Mariah Carey Says Son Moroccan Was Bullied By A ‘White Supremacist’

Mariah Carey at a public appearance for...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Mariah Carey spoke virtually with Andy Cohen for his show, “Watch What Happens Live” about her new memoir,  “The Meaning of Mariah.” In the book, she details how she faced racism growing up biracial. Mariah is currently reading chapters of the book to her children, Monroe and Morrocan, to help them understand and deal with racism. Carey detailed how Morocco has already dealt with racism after what Mariah describes as a “white supremacist,” who they thought was his friend, bullied him online.

Mariah says racism and prejudice have plagued her life and became “a subject of humiliation” for her. She read the story of how she was bullied by girls in school to her daughter Monroe, who reacted sweetly saying, ‘Mommy, those girls, they feel so bad now. I bet they wish they could be your friend,'”

Have you ever been bullied because of race? Share your store.

See story here

