Trey Songz Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Trey Songz In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Trey Songz has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. The singer took to social media to address fans about his health and to give stats about the virus. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives — of course, I have a very young son at home. So, I get tested periodically, and unfortunately, this time, it came back positive,” Songz said on the IG video.

Songz promised fans he would take his diagnosis very seriously and urged his fans to do the same. “If you come in contact with COVID[-19], please do the same… Don’t be like the president.” The president was released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday afternoon, presumingly still positive with the Coronavirus.

Are you shocked by Trey Songz’s diagnosis?

