CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dionne Warwick Hosts ‘National Day Of Remembrance’

Dionne Warwick

Source: Altria Theater / We Are Live Ent.

Dionne Warwick hosted the National Day of Remembrance honoring those who have died from COVID-19. The virtual event was held in Washington, D.C., and was produced by COVID Survivors For Change, a non-partisan organization that connects those affected by the disease with resources.

Warwick called for people to stand with COVID survivors and those affected by the coronavirus. She thanked essential workers and asked that the nation unite and honor the over 20,000 lives that have been cut short by COVID-19.

Dionne has advocated for people suffering from AIDS and served as the global ambassador during the Regan, Bush, and Clinton administrations.

Do you think COVID-19 will eventually go away or do you think we will continue to live it for years to come?

See story here

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Ring The Alarm! Dionne Warwick Says Beyoncé Isn’t An Icon And The Beyhive Has A Hissy Fit

12 photos Launch gallery

Ring The Alarm! Dionne Warwick Says Beyoncé Isn’t An Icon And The Beyhive Has A Hissy Fit

Continue reading Ring The Alarm! Dionne Warwick Says Beyoncé Isn’t An Icon And The Beyhive Has A Hissy Fit

Ring The Alarm! Dionne Warwick Says Beyoncé Isn’t An Icon And The Beyhive Has A Hissy Fit

Beyoncé fans are very passionate and sometimes downright disrespectful, even to icons who paved the way for the pop star. Dionne Warwick recently expressed herself about Queen Bey and some of her fans have lost it. That said, the music legend is now clearing up her comments. See Also: Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store The 78-year-old told Essence about Bey, "Watching her grow has been quite refreshing. It’s wonderful to see how she’s been able to create what and who she wanted to be and who she is…very proud of that, I really am.” She continued, "Now, sustaining and becoming a big icon that a Gladys Knight, or a Patti LaBelle, or a Johnny Mathis, or a Frank Sinatra, or a Sammy Davis Jr. is? I doubt (it). I really do. And I love her to death and I can appreciate her talent but that iconic status that I mentioned [like] those names, (but) it’s a long road to hoe." After a bunch of whining on social media, Warwick posted the following tweet, "What I said is in quotes. What @Essence said is not. It takes a long time to reach and achieve iconic status. That’s not to say that Beyoncé isn’t well on her way. She is a gifted performer. That was a reach from Essence."  The music legend has now deleted the tweet. Warwick is one of the first Black artist to be a "pop star." She is known for songs like “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” and “I Say A Little Prayer." See one of her classic songs below, "Walk on By": https://youtu.be/mrNpzSqtE4E She is the second most-charted female artist of all time, Aretha Franklin  being number one, with 56 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 from 1962 to 1998, and 80 singles making all Billboard charts combined, according to Wikipedia. Sounds like Miss Warwick has earned a right to have an opinion on music. See the mixed reactions below:

Dionne Warwick Hosts ‘National Day Of Remembrance’

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
DreamDoll Dishes On Her Sexy Style And Learning…
 4 hours ago
10.06.20
Kanye West Offers Prayers After Trump Announces COVID-19…
 13 hours ago
10.06.20
LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West…
 14 hours ago
10.06.20
Gary’s Tea: Is Niecy Nash’s Marriage Having Problems…
 20 hours ago
10.05.20
Luda!: Joe Biden Is Calling On Celebrity Friends…
 21 hours ago
10.06.20
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Chris Rock Hosts ‘SNL’ Alec Baldwin and Jim…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Who Acted In Spike Lee…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Stage 3…
 3 days ago
10.05.20
Damn Cam: NFL QB Cam Newton Tests Positive…
 3 days ago
10.05.20
Rihanna Breaks Fashion Stereotypes With Savage x Fenty…
 3 days ago
10.05.20
Netflix Shares Images From Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film,…
 5 days ago
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…
 5 days ago
10.02.20
Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’…
 5 days ago
10.02.20
Photos
Close