Dionne Warwick Hosts ‘National Day Of Remembrance’

Continue reading Ring The Alarm! Dionne Warwick Says Beyoncé Isn’t An Icon And The Beyhive Has A Hissy Fit

Ring The Alarm! Dionne Warwick Says Beyoncé Isn’t An Icon And The Beyhive Has A Hissy Fit

Beyoncé fans are very passionate and sometimes downright disrespectful, even to icons who paved the way for the pop star. Dionne Warwick recently expressed herself about Queen Bey and some of her fans have lost it. That said, the music legend is now clearing up her comments. See Also: Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store The 78-year-old told Essence about Bey, "Watching her grow has been quite refreshing. It’s wonderful to see how she’s been able to create what and who she wanted to be and who she is…very proud of that, I really am.” She continued, "Now, sustaining and becoming a big icon that a Gladys Knight, or a Patti LaBelle, or a Johnny Mathis, or a Frank Sinatra, or a Sammy Davis Jr. is? I doubt (it). I really do. And I love her to death and I can appreciate her talent but that iconic status that I mentioned [like] those names, (but) it’s a long road to hoe." After a bunch of whining on social media, Warwick posted the following tweet, "What I said is in quotes. What @Essence said is not. It takes a long time to reach and achieve iconic status. That’s not to say that Beyoncé isn’t well on her way. She is a gifted performer. That was a reach from Essence." The music legend has now deleted the tweet. Warwick is one of the first Black artist to be a "pop star." She is known for songs like “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” and “I Say A Little Prayer." See one of her classic songs below, "Walk on By": https://youtu.be/mrNpzSqtE4E She is the second most-charted female artist of all time, Aretha Franklin being number one, with 56 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 from 1962 to 1998, and 80 singles making all Billboard charts combined, according to Wikipedia. Sounds like Miss Warwick has earned a right to have an opinion on music. See the mixed reactions below: