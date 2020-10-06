Dionne Warwick Hosts ‘National Day Of Remembrance’

Dionne Warwick hosted the National Day of Remembrance honoring those who have died from COVID-19. The virtual event was held in Washington, D.C., and was produced by COVID Survivors For Change, a non-partisan organization that connects those affected by the disease with resources.
Warwick called for people to stand with COVID survivors and those affected by the coronavirus. She thanked essential workers and asked that the nation unite and honor the over 20,000 lives that have been cut short by COVID-19.
Dionne has advocated for people suffering from AIDS and served as the global ambassador during the Regan, Bush, and Clinton administrations.
Do you think COVID-19 will eventually go away or do you think we will continue to live it for years to come?
See story here