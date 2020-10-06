DreamDoll Dishes On Her Sexy Style And Learning How To Love Her New Self

Source: Collette Bonaparte Photo / Collette Bonaparte Photo

Before DreamDoll gained social media popularity that would catapult her into reality TV fame, the Bronx femcee spent her younger days caring for her siblings in Edenwald Housing Projects in the boogie down Bronx — as we New Yorkers like to call it.

Born Tabatha Robinson, the risqué rapper took me back to her childhood as she recalled memories that were filled with innocent joys. “School was life!,” she reminisced. “Hitting the block, the mall, riding the train to the city with my boo, Times Square dates. You know, when life was simple.”

As the oldest of five siblings (one of whom she recently purchased a Benz), DreamDoll tended to their daily needs and performed household chores all while balancing her own social life. Despite being their caretaker, the social media influencer found time to cultivate a career in entertainment and fashion.

Her latest single, “Ah Ah Ah” featuring Fivio Foreign, is an unapologetic female anthem marinated in New York drill seasoning. Taking a break from recording, DreamDoll opened up to us about her Billboard charting single, her next EP, keeping it sexy as a Savage X Fenty ambassador and enjoying a front row seat to her style evolution.

It was this time three years ago nearly to date when I first met DreamDoll in person. I was three months shy of my 22nd birthday at her EP release party in Manhattan.

My cousin and I were dancing in the middle of the floor to “Everything Nice a single off her debut EP, Life in Plastic. “What’s my tab? F*ck that tab, I’ma make that sh*t right back!,” we would sing every time the hook came around.

DreamDoll eventually graced the party. Her platinum blonde lace front was slayed to the gods and though her stature was tiny, she made up for it with her larger-than-life personality.

That might have been the first time I met her, but it wasn’t the first time I had heard her name. She originally rose to fame on the sixteenth season of one of my guilty pleasures, Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club on the “Social Disruption” season. From her reality television debut in 2016 to being the Billboard charting artist that she is today, the raptress always had an inkling she was going to be bigger than any network, show, or affiliation than she was ever linked with.

“I think somewhere in the back of my mind I always knew, but everyday something new shows me how far I’ve come in such a short time. Deep down I’ve always known I was destined for big tingz. I just feel blessed to be where I am now but I am always striving for a bigger and more! I’m confident in my artistry and overall more present in life. I’m just thankful.” DreamDoll said thankfully and graciously about her progress over the past five years. The blossoming artist didn’t realize she could turn rapping into an actual career until her college years when she would perform at various shows. To her surprise, students would show up and support her by paying for tickets and securing seats to cheer her on. “It was litty back then,” the now 28-year-old said about her rookie days in college as an independent entity.

Though Life In Plastic 2 dropped two years ago, she reminisced about her growth as an artist and how her second EP under DJ Self’s Gwinin Entertainment was all about giving the people what they wanted – the truth. “The idea of Life In Plastic 2 came from my desire to want to bare it all. Plastic surgery can be so taboo sometimes; I just wanted to put it all out there. I wanted to bring some normalcy to it because the stigma isn’t always good,” she said of her sophomore EP in relation to body positivity and plastic surgery.

DreamDoll carries herself with pride, vibrance and charm, but she openly admitted to me that her real self-love journey began during the beginning stages of her surgery. She never really considered it until she was old enough to get it done, but naturally she had her insecurities as anyone else would growing up.

“I had to really take a deep look at why I wanted the surgery and after I went through it, I had to learn to love and accept who I had become. I had some complications, which I have been very open about, so it really took a lot of self love to push through. I made some poor decisions around surgery initially and those decisions could have cost me my life, so I’m just grateful I was able to come through that with [the] help of my doctor and correct the work that was done incorrectly.”

She advises young girls to self-reflect before making the decision to undergo surgery. “If you’re doing it for the wrong reasons, don’t do it.”

DreamDoll pulled from her own experience under the knife to encourage young girls to conduct heavy research, stay informed and ask all the necessary questions due to the risk of misinformation. “On a deeper note, please know it doesn’t fix what’s happening on the inside. Get yourself all the way together before you hop on anyone’s surgery table!”

With a social media following comprised of more than 3 million fans- DreamDoll uses her platforms as a visual diary, often taking fans along for her personal journeys. When she isn’t promoting music or sharing her story as a cautionary tale for young women, she’s showing off her sexy style.

“I’m not a girl who kisses and tells but when it comes to beauty, I share it all. My regimen is on my YouTube,” the newly appointed vlogger shamelessly admits about her beauty routine. The Moon X ambassador also opened up about regrowing her luscious locks after a bad experience with micro links.

“A lot of my hair fell out. I had to use natural products to grow it back,” she revealed. “I used a Hair So Flourished product, which contains rice water which helps me so much. I’ve been reducing the number of times that I leave my wigs in now to give my hair a break.” She thanks her hairstylist Arrogant Tae for keeping her edges snatched and giving her some of her favorite looks to date. “I love to switch it up. as long as it’s a different look, every time, I’m with it.”

Her style has greatly evolved since the days when H&M, Mandee’s and Strawberries were the poppin’ stores to visit. Thinking back on her earlier days, she stopped to reflect on her how her fashion sense has matured. She credits her stylist Demi and her glam team for helping her step her style game up by a few notches. “It’s really important to work with someone who sees you as their muse, their canvas. I try to give that type of creative freedom because that’s how you get that look,” she spoke on her trusting creative relationship between herself and her style team. “I won’t lie, it takes time to build that level of trust but continuity is key. I’ve literally had a front seat to my fashion evolution and I love where it’s going. I’ve worn some amazing designers, but we all know this Fashion Nova fits all that ass,” she joked.

The growth just doesn’t stop with her hair and style. DreamDoll shared her excitement to evolve as an artist and elevate her brand further. Beyond international touring, more music and future collaborations, she sees herself in a couple of years being stronger, more driven and focused, and one more surprising thing – practicing motherhood? “Possibly becoming a mom, but I’m not rushing that,” she said when I asked where she plans on being in the near future.

“Whatever I’m doing, I just want to be feeling fulfilled and like I’m living in my purpose. That’s what’s most important to me,” DreamDoll continued before hinting at some exciting news about an upcoming project drop. “Life in Plastic 3 will be done very, very soon. I’m so excited. We’ve been really working hard to get it right. I have some features dropping soon including an international record that’s fire! More, more, more DREAM is what you can expect.”

