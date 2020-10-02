Trump And First Lady Tests Positive For Covid-19

After months of “playing down” the corona virus, Donald Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for Cover-19. Trump has repeatedly refused to wear a mask and scoffed at his opponent Joe Biden for always wearing a mask.

Now the daunting task of contact tracing begins as Trump has held several rallies with thousands of his supporters not wearing masks…even members of his staff who were seen daily in close proximity with the president with no masks.

One of the presidents closest aides, Hope Hicks, who travels all over, has also tested positive for Covid-19.

See story here

