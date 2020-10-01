Doug Emhoff Talks Early Voting in Virginia With Community Clo

Early voting is underway in Virginia. As of September 30, 2020, there were 1,286,314 early ballots cast and mailed applications, according to The Virginia Public Access Project.

Register to vote, check voter status or local registration office location at the Virginia Department of Elections.

Today, Doug Emhoff, the husband of VP candidate Senator Kamala Harris, will be in Virginia visiting an early voting location in Henrico. He will be accompanied by former governor Terry McAuliffe and Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and then will attend a Jewish Americans for Biden meet and greet with Filler-Corn and other Virginians.

Mr. Emhoff called up Community Clo during the I Am Community Report to talk about early voting in Virginia and how easy it is to do.

Mr. Emhoff will head I-95 North for a visit at an Alexandria early voting location with Governor McAuliffe and Congressman Don Beyer (Va-08), and the last visit to a LaCocina with Latino small business leaders. The events will highlight early in Virginia and discuss how the Biden-Harris ticket will lead the country through the pandemic and help working families and the communities build together.

