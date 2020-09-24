After hearing the final decision of Breonna Taylor’s case, many people are in an uproar. The officers were pretty much let go free and after 194 days, she did not receive justice.

Attorney Ben Crump stopped by to share an update on how Breonna Taylor feels about the case and what are the next steps moving forward.

Listeners also call in to share their thoughts and opinions on the case.

Listeners & Attorney Ben Crump React To Breonna Taylor Not Receiving Justice [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com