Our Groundmen are part of the first line of defense when safeguarding our electric transmission lines for our customers. If you enjoy the challenge of working outside and want to develop communication, technical and mechanical abilities, the Groundman position may be an excellent springboard for a career with Dominion Energy.

This position offers hands-on opportunities to learn about electric distribution and upward advancement with Dominion Energy in areas of design, dispatch, or substation. The role will challenge you while also offering you the chance to sharpen your skills in a fast-paced, exciting atmospheres. Apply for one of our Groundman openings today.

Dominion Energy is looking for candidates in a variety of fields. Here are a few!