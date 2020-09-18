CLOSE
André 3000 Reveals The Last Song He Wants To Hear Before He Dies

VIBE Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

An excerpt from the forthcoming book One Last: Conversations on Life Death and Music, by journalist Mike Ayers that features artists divulging what song they would want to hear before they die, and André 3000 was one of the artists who answered the question. Prince’s “Sometimes It Snows in April,” is the song Andre chose, the song is personal for the Outkast founder who lost his parents and step-father too soon.

“Both of my parents are gone and they both died early. Just out of the blue, when I least expected it. Even the lyrics ‘Sometimes it snows in April’ is kind of like…it’s not the time it’s supposed to snow. So it means something really serious happened when it wasn’t expected,” 3 Stacks explained. “The mood of the song always clicked in that sort of way. I never knew what Prince was talking about, but it sounded like he was talking about a life.”

André’s mother passed away one day after the rapper’s 38th birthday, his father died a year later from a heart attack. He also recalled a bad car accident he was in at a young age in Atlanta where he almost died. He was saved by a passerby with one of the first cell phones who fortunately called an ambulance to the scene.

What is the last song you want to hear before you die?

