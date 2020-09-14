CLOSE
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event [VIDEO]

Patti LaBelle Joins The Cast Of "After Midnight" As A Special Guest Star

The legends are here! Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are the latest two soul superstars to take part in Verzuz, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s trip through music history with some of our biggest and brightest.

The two superstars were announced for the follow-up to Brandy and Monica earlier this week and anticipation grew. We’ve given you mixes, tributes and more. Now it’s time for the main event.

Watch the event in full below.

