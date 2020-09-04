Cast Members Announced For Wendy Williams Lifetime Biopic

The role of Wendy Williams and husband Kevin Hunter have been cast in the Wendy Williams biopic.vCiera Payton (The Oval, She’s Gotta Have It) will portray Wendy. Morocco Omari (P-Valley, Empire) will portray Kevin Hunter. The movie will be executive produced by Will Packer and Sheila Duckworth.

Darren Grant (The Chi, God Friended Me) will direct the movie. Production on the movie starts this month and the movie is set to be released on Lifetime in 2021. A documentary will follow the movie. Wendy will shed her private persona and speak directly into the camera from her Manhattan home.

She will speak candidly about the joy and humiliation she has experienced since childhood. Tami Roman auditioned for the role of Wendy Williams. She posted the audition on her Instagram. Do you think Tami could have portrayed Wendy Williams?

