CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Mariah Carey Finally Admits 2 Classic Songs Are About Derek Jeter Fling

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

As Mariah Carey gets ready to release her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” two of Carey’s songs are the subject of conversation. Mariah has revealed that “The Roof” and “My All” were about her fling with Derek Jeter. The two met at a dinner party when she was still married to Tommy Mottola. “The Roof” is about Carey and Jeter’s first kiss which took place on Jeter’s apartment roof.

“My All” was about the time when Mariah risked it all to meet Derek Jeter in Puerto Rico. The story ends with Mariah and Mottola divorcing in 1998 and her marrying Nick Cannon and Derek Jeter moving on to marry his current wife, Hannah. Mariah’s memoir is set to be released later this month.

What do you think about Mariah’s admission? Ever had a fling? Tell your story.

See story here

25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen
1 photos
Mariah Carey Finally Admits 2 Classic Songs Are About Derek Jeter Fling

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
R. Kelly’s Almost Got Shanked In Jail, Requests…
 17 hours ago
09.02.20
Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor During…
 19 hours ago
09.02.20
HBO To Launch ‘Lovecraft Country’ VR Experience: ‘Lovecraft…
 20 hours ago
09.02.20
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Joins Black Lives Matter…
 20 hours ago
09.02.20
A ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Special Is…
 23 hours ago
09.02.20
Tahiry Jose Alleges Joe Budden Fractured Her Rib,…
 23 hours ago
09.02.20
Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute…
 23 hours ago
09.02.20
President Donald Trump Compares Cop Who Shot Jacob…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Kanye West Claims GOP Isn’t Funding His Presidential…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Authorities Offered Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Less Time If…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
3’s A Charm: Niecy Nash Got Married To…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Lovecraft County Exposes The History of “Sundown Towns”
 2 days ago
09.01.20
20 items
‘Lovecraft Country’ Episode 3: Leti’s Baseball Bat Car…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
5 items
KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Photos
Close