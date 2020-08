Former Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson has died. He was 78 years old. Thompson was the first Black head coach to win an NCAA National Championship when his Hoyas defeated the Houston Cougars in 1984. Thompson recruited and coached basketball legends Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Allen Iverson, and Dikembe Mutombo.

Thompson was voted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. What is your best memory of Thompson’s time as a coach?

