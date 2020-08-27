Naomi Osaka Skips Out On Match: “I’m Extremely Tired Of Having This Same Conversation Over And Over Again”

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is skipping her semifinals match today in light of the Jacob Blake police-shooting. She joins the list of athletes from the NBA, WNBA, and MLB who boycotted games on Wednesday. Osaka tweeted, “Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman. And as a Black woman, I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis.”

She was scheduled to play against Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the Western & Southern Open in NYC this morning (Thursday).

What direct impact – if any – will these player boycotts have?

See story here

