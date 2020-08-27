CLOSE
Tennis
HomeTennis

Naomi Osaka Skips Out On Match: “I’m Extremely Tired Of Having This Same Conversation Over And Over Again”

Mutua Madrid Open 2019: Day 5

Source: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com / WENN

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is skipping her semifinals match today in light of the Jacob Blake police-shooting. She joins the list of athletes from the NBA, WNBA, and MLB who boycotted games on Wednesday. Osaka tweeted, “Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman. And as a Black woman, I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis.”

She was scheduled to play against Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the Western & Southern Open in NYC this morning (Thursday).

What direct impact – if any – will these player boycotts have?

See story here

 

Naomi Osaka Skips Out On Semfinals Match Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services…
 19 hours ago
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Speeding: Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19, His…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Jerry Seinfeld’s Spicy Op-Ed ON New York City…
 2 days ago
08.25.20
Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
Watch Nike’s Emotional & Inspirational Tribute To Kobe…
 3 days ago
08.25.20
R. Kelly Mugshot
R Kelly Fans Demand His Freedom In Surprise…
 3 days ago
08.24.20
All of The Big Announcments From The First…
 4 days ago
08.24.20
Kanye West Presidential Campaign Blows Deadline, Rosie O’Donnell…
 5 days ago
08.24.20
Photos
Close