Kevin Hart Finally Admits That He Was Diagnosed With Covid-19

Kevin Hart says he was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March around the same time that Tom Hanks and his wife were diagnosed with the coronavirus but never said anything because Hanks is more famous than him. Hart made the revelation during an appearance with Dave Chappelle over the weekend.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” Hart said while addressing an audience at Dave Chappelle’s “An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Having COVID-19 comes with a stigma, have you been diagnosed with the coronavirus but was scared to tell anyone? Why?

