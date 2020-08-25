Protesters, Cops Clash For Second Night After Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake

Protestors and police have clashed for a second night after the shooting of a Black man as he tried to enter his car during a domestic disturbance call. Video shows 29 year-old Jacob Blake walking toward his car while officers follow him with their guns drawn. When Blake opens his car door, officers pull his shirt and shoot him several times in his back as his kids watched from inside the car.Protestors and police have clashed for a second night after the shooting of a Black man as he tried to enter his car during a domestic disturbance call.

Jacob Blake continues to fight for his life in intensive care at an area hospital.