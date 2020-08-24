CLOSE
R Kelly Fans Demand His Freedom In Surprise Street Protest

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

A small crowd of protesters took to the streets of Chicago over the weekend to protest for R. Kelly, who has remained in jail since late 2019 on charges of sex trafficking, child pornography, and racketeering. The protestors were calling for R. Kelly to be released and are asking “where the parents were,” during the alleged victim’s time with R. Kelly.

Kelly had asked for a release due to the coronavirus but was denied bail and was supposed to stand trial during July of 2020, however it has now been pushed back to September 29th.

Do you think R. Kelly will be charged on all counts?

