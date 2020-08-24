CLOSE
Radio
HomeRadio

Longtime Hot 97 Executive Paddy Duke Fired For Involvement In Yusef Hawkins Murder

Ebro In The Morning Hot 97

Source: Hot 97 / Hot 97

Hot 97, home of the Ebro In the Morning Show, is surrounded by controversy as one of it’s employees was part of the Yusef Hawkins killing. The firing at a New York radio station has sent shockwaves through the Hip-Hop community. A former producer for Angie Martinez’s show nicknamed “Paddy Duke” has been fired due to his involvement in the murder of a black teenager back in 1989.

The HBO documentary, “Storm Over Brooklyn,” is the story about the killing of Yusef Hawkins who was beaten and killed by a mob of white teens. “Paddy Duke” whose real name is Pasquale Raucci, was a part of the mob and had been convicted on eight lesser counts and sentenced to three years probation and a $200 fine.

Raucci served as an on-air DJ and producer for the Angie Martinez show from 1994 to 2003. He then became the production director. Hot 97 tweeted out a statement of Raucci’s firing on Sunday night (August 23).

Several former co-workers voiced their disbelief on social media. Do you think there was any knowledge of Raucci’s past while he was employed at the radio station?

See story here

 

Longtime Hot 97 Executive Paddy Duke Fired For Involvement In Yusef Hawkins Murder

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
R. Kelly Mugshot
R Kelly Fans Demand His Freedom In Surprise…
 6 hours ago
08.24.20
All of The Big Announcments From The First…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Kanye West Presidential Campaign Blows Deadline, Rosie O’Donnell…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 3 days ago
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Wisconsin Takes Kanye West’s Name Off November Ballots
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'
D.L. Hughley on Why Kanye West Is the…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell To Star…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Wrongfully Suspended Over Locs Wins…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Make America White Again: Racist Donald Trump Wanted…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Respect, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Ends The Night With An Iconic…
 4 days ago
08.20.20
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint
 5 days ago
08.20.20
Photos
Close