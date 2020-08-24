Longtime Hot 97 Executive Paddy Duke Fired For Involvement In Yusef Hawkins Murder

Hot 97, home of the Ebro In the Morning Show, is surrounded by controversy as one of it’s employees was part of the Yusef Hawkins killing. The firing at a New York radio station has sent shockwaves through the Hip-Hop community. A former producer for Angie Martinez’s show nicknamed “Paddy Duke” has been fired due to his involvement in the murder of a black teenager back in 1989.
The HBO documentary, “Storm Over Brooklyn,” is the story about the killing of Yusef Hawkins who was beaten and killed by a mob of white teens. “Paddy Duke” whose real name is Pasquale Raucci, was a part of the mob and had been convicted on eight lesser counts and sentenced to three years probation and a $200 fine.
Raucci served as an on-air DJ and producer for the Angie Martinez show from 1994 to 2003. He then became the production director. Hot 97 tweeted out a statement of Raucci’s firing on Sunday night (August 23).
Several former co-workers voiced their disbelief on social media. Do you think there was any knowledge of Raucci’s past while he was employed at the radio station?
See story here