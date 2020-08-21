CLOSE
Wisconsin Takes Kanye West’s Name Off November Ballots

Yeezy's spoiler bid continues to fail across the US...

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC

Source: Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production / Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The US

Looks like Kanye West‘s presidential spoiler bid has suffered another setback thanks to campaign rules that kept his name from becoming a candidate on the ballot in Wisconsin come November.

After Illinois denied Kanye entry onto their November ballots TMZ is reporting that Yeezus was denied the opportunity to have his name checked out on ballots in the cheese state after the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5-1 to “exclude him from the state’s ballot because he did not file signatures and paperwork before the state’s August 5 deadline for independent candidates.”

Even with the help of Jared Kushner, GOP operatives, and probably Russian actors, Kanye wasn’t able to throw a wrench into Joe Biden’s Presidential aspirations in Wisconsin. That being said he’s still in play in other states such as Minnesota and Virginia, two more “purple” states that can help hand Trump the Presidency should Kanye be able to peel away enough Black voters away from the Biden campaign.

We’re not sure why Kanye is so hellbent on having another 4 years of Trump in the White House, but whatever the case may be it’s sad that he’s allowing himself to be used in such a degrading manner for a blatant racist who’s done everything in his power to punish people of color. Hopefully enough people will see the jig come November and choose to vote Blue over the red MAGA hats that Trump and Kanye have been pushing for the past few years.

Wisconsin Takes Kanye West’s Name Off November Ballots  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

