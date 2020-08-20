SZA Blames Album Delay On “Hostile” Relationship With TDE

Uh oh. It looks like there’s trouble between SZA and Top Dawg Entertainment. SZA was asked on Twitter about why it has taken so long for her next album to be released. She replied, “At this point, y’all gotta ask punch. I’ve done all I can do.” Punch is the president of her label TDE.

When asked “Would you saaay this is an adverse or hostile relationship orrr just out of your hands”, SZA tweeted back, “BEEN Hostile.” When fans said they asked Punch and her replied, “Soon,” SZA said, This is all he says to me as well. Welcome to my f**king life. BRB yelling at the wall. Punch checked in on Twitter after getting wind of the chatter. He said, “What’s poppin’? What y’all on?” When confronted about the labels alleged treatment of SZA, Punch replied, “I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings.”

A lot to unpack here. Will there be some sort of progress now that fans are involved in the conversation?

