CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This Celebrity…[WATCH]

Ever since Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith opened the doors to their Red Table Talk home, people are very interested in entanglements.

LisaRaye McCoy was a guest on Garcelle Beauvais’ podcast “Going to Bed,” where they talked about sex in relationships.  The actress discussed who she would like to be in an entanglement with and what type of man she likes.

In other news, a star of  “Welcome to Sweetie Pies”, James Timothy Norman is charged with conspiracy to kill his nephew.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This Celebrity…[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This…
 20 mins ago
08.19.20
Angel Brinks' Fall Fashion Show
LisaRaye Wants An “Entanglement” With Will Smith
 7 hours ago
08.19.20
Kendall Jenner Entangling Devin Booker, Seemingly Confirms Relationship…
 22 hours ago
08.19.20
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…
 22 hours ago
08.19.20
Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And…
 22 hours ago
08.19.20
Son of Debra Lee, Quinn ‘DJ Spicoli’ Coleman,…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Chris Rock Hilariously Announces New Busta Rhymes Album
 1 day ago
08.19.20
UNC-Chapel Hill Switches Back To Remote Classes After…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Michelle Obama Reveals Barack Obama Taught Daughters How…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Respect, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin Two…
 1 day ago
08.18.20
Kim Kardashian Offers Support To Help Release C-Murder…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
‘Clueless’ Reboot Coming To Peacock, Puts Focus Squarely…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
You Can Now Own Michael Jordan’s ’96 Mercedes…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
Photos
Close