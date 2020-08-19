CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
LeBron James Shows Support For Breonna Taylor With Fake MAGA Hat

At first glance, it might have appeared that LeBron James showed up for his first playoff appearance as a Los Angeles Laker wearing a Donald Trump “Make American Great Again” hat. But closer inspection revealed the red baseball cap was emblazoned with an entirely different message.

The message displayed by James’ hat ahead of Tuesday’s game read, “Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.” James’ statement came just hours after he wrote on Instagram, “By Any Means‼️ Lets Get It #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.”

Taylor, a black Louisville EMT, was gunned down in March after police — who had the wrong address — served a no-knock warrant on her home.

Is LeBron’s message just as much a slam against Trump as it is a tribute to Taylor?

