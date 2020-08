The Richmond Planning Commission is reviewing the issue of adding the words “Black Lives Matter” as a temporary art installation on East Grace St.

According to WWBT NBC 12, the idea came from a petition started by Anedrea Bourne from Venture Richmond. Richmond would become the eighth city to have the art installation on a downtown street. For the full story, click here.

SOURCE WWBT

