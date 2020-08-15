Serena Williams Teams Up To Donate Over 4 Million Masks To US Students

With schools around the country opening back up, we need to make sure there are enough protective supplies to keep kids safe in the classroom. Serena Williams has teamed up with fashion retailer Bella+Canvas, Scholastic, and the National School Board Association to donate over 4 million facemasks and educational materials to students around the country.

Making the announcement on Instagram, the tennis superstar noted, “In addition to donating 4.25 million masks, another mask will be donated for each one purchased by the schools.” According to the New York Times, school districts in Dallas, Texas, and Hillsborough, Florida, will keep kids in the classroom this fall.

How much of a struggle has it been to get your kids to wear a mask?

