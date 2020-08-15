Lauryn Hill Defends Daughter After She’s Criticized For Opening About Traumatic Childhood

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley’s daughter, Selah, took to her Instagram page to discuss the childhood trauma she endured from both parents. She described Lauryn as being very angry, not easy to talk to and that she spanked them (siblings) to no avail Lauryn took to her Facebook page to respond.

She defended Selah’s right to process her childhood experience in whatever way she see fit. On the discipline Selah received, she got the discipline that black children get because we are held to a different standard. She said her children had a difficult time processing her as mom and Lauryn Hill the singer.

She said, if I am guilty of anything it is disciplining in anger. She then went in on the music industry and how she tried to shield her kids from the racism she endured and that she brought home that anger to her kids.

Have you had to reconcile any incident from your childhood with your parents?

