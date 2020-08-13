Disney Just Ended The 20th Century Fox Brand, One Of The Most Storied Names In Entertainment

Disney has ended the 20th Century Fox brand which will now be known as 20th Television. The new branding cuts “century” and “fox” which could confuse consumers with brands such as “Fox News” and “Fox Sports” which Disney doesn’t have anything to do with.

The famous logo with 20th Television stacked above spotlights will remain with “century” and “fox” omitted. 20th Century Fox was created in 1935 with the merger of Twentieth Century Pictures and Fox Films. The film studio was home to movie classics such as “Star Wars,” “The Sound of Music,” “Die Hard” and “Home Alone.” Disney will also change the name of the ABC branding for television as well.

