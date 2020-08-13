CLOSE
Inside RVA
HomeInside RVA

Mayor Levar Stoney Pushes For Legalization Of Marijuana And More!!!

Mayor Levar Stoney - Send a Kid to Camp

Source: courtesy of Radio One Richmond

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a letter on Tuesday to Gov. Ralph Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, asking them to legalize marijuana during the General Assembly’s special session on Aug. 18.

The mayor said this would help increase equity and inclusion in the commonwealth.

“Not only do marijuana arrests comprise a majority of the total arrests in Virginia, but out of those arrests a disproportionate number are of Black people,” Stoney said in the letter. “Let’s not forget the negative impact an arrest and conviction can have on someone’s life, especially when it comes to employment and housing opportunities.”

In addition to legalizing marijuana Stoney’s letter calls for Virginia to:

  • Establish a tax system for the recreational use of marijuana and use the money for low-income students.
  • Allow automatic expungements for certain misdemeanors and nonviolent felony convictions.
  • Provide funding for mental health crisis alerts.
  • Establish a statewide law enforcement officer misconduct database.
  • Launch a statewide eviction diversion program.

See story here

 

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Selah Marley Details Traumatic Childhood on Instagram, Likens…
 13 hours ago
08.13.20
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Is Getting Reboot With…
 13 hours ago
08.13.20
Maya Rudolph Prepares To Bring Kamala Harris Back…
 13 hours ago
08.13.20
Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris First Joint…
 19 hours ago
08.13.20
Nick Cannon Reportedly Set To Sue ViacomCBS Over…
 22 hours ago
08.13.20
Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner In Kolorado,…
 23 hours ago
08.13.20
Sean Diddy Combs
Former Rapper Loon Says He Left Bad Boy…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
Nick Cannon 2016
Nick Cannon Plans To Sue ViacomCBS For $1.5…
 1 day ago
08.12.20
Kanye West The Op Accuses Dems Of “Spying”…
 2 days ago
08.12.20
Viola Davis Approves of Her “WAP” Cameo That…
 2 days ago
08.12.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Fans Concerned For LaKeith Stanfield
 2 days ago
08.11.20
World Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast'
Toni Braxton Is Number 1 Again!!!
 2 days ago
08.11.20
Georgia High School That Went Viral For Crowded…
 3 days ago
08.11.20
Facebook Removes Numerous Fugazi Pages & Instagram Accounts…
 3 days ago
08.11.20
Photos
Close