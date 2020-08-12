Michelle D. Bernard Talks Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Nomination “It’s A Dawn of a New Day” [Listen]

"It's A Dawn of a New Day"

| 08.12.20
Michelle D. Bernard

Journalist Michelle D. Bernard is excited as most women are about the appointment of California Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential running mate. The President and CEO of the Bernard Center For Women, Politics & Public Policy, Bernard is well versed on why Harris as the Vice Presidential nominee is important and possibly more significant than Barack Obama becoming president of the United States.

Bernard talks about the moment and how a group of women reacted to the news, why this appointment is so crucial and more with Donnie Simpson.

