Hasbro Pulls Trolls Doll Pulled Amid Complaints It Promotes Child Abuse

A mother was shocked to find out that a Troll doll her two-year-old received as a birthday gift seemed to be promoting sexual abuse. An online petition brought widespread attention to Hasbro after a video of a mother showing the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” revealed the doll has a button located where the genitals would be, a feature not noted on the toy’s packaging.

When you push the button the doll gasps and giggles, sounds that were sexual in nature. Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy admitted that the button’s placement, “may be perceived as inappropriate” but wasn’t intentional. Hasbro is pulling the “Giggle and Sing Poppy” Troll doll from major retailers shelves and will offer another “Poppy” doll as a replacement.

Do you think the button found in between the “Poppy” doll’s legs was intentional?

