Alicia Keys Is Launching A Skin Care Line With E.l.f.

Alicia Keys is diving right into the beauty world creating her own lane.
Known for her very minimalistic looks, Keys is partnering with the drugstore brand E.l.f. to promote wellness and self-care with her new line.
“A culmination of Keys’ personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness, and connection,” Harpers Bazaar noted. “With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action.”
In 2016 the singer wrote a letter explaining why she decided to live a makeup-free lifestyle.
“Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn’t put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture?? What if they POSTED it??? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me,” she expressed. “‘Cause I don’t want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.”
Since choosing to not be a slave to makeup, Keys learned her way around skincare products and how important wellness and self-care is to promote glowy skin. The cruelty-free skincare line is set to debut in 2021.
Check out Alicia Keys’ “Get Unready With Me” to get a glimpse into her skincare routine.
