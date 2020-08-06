CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression

Michelle Obama reveals she's dealing with the blues.

2019 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Michelle Obama is an extraordinary woman, but she goes through it just like the rest of us. Our forever FLOTUS took to her new podcast on Wednesday to reveal that she has been dealing with “low-grade depression” partially due to the pandemic and the police brutality we’ve been witnessing.

In a conversation with award-winning journalist Michele Norris, Obama said that she has been struggling with her typical sleep and exercise routines.

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night, ‘cause I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness,” she said. “I try to make sure I get a workout in. Although there have been periods throughout this — quarantine — where I just have felt too low.”

Norris replied that this is unusual for Obama, who agreed.

“It’s a direct result of being out of body, out of mind. Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times. I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting,” Obama added. 

Mrs. O added that she tries to stick to her routine as much as possible because her spirits are lifted when she’s feeling healthy and surrounded by good people. She explained that she and her family make it a point to eat dinner together and do activities like puzzling as much as they can.

In other words, we are not alone. These are very draining times and it’s important to take care of our mental health. That looks different for everyone but self-care, therapy, staying active, and being around supportive people are key.

RELATED POSTS

‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Debuts With A Very Special Guest, Barack Obama

Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’

Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Phil Collins hospitalized after fall, postpones tour
Two Boys Listening To Phil Collins For The…
 3 hours ago
08.07.20
Keke Palmer Announces She Will Host The 2020…
 21 hours ago
08.07.20
LaLa Dishes On Her Career Transformation And Motherhood…
 21 hours ago
08.07.20
Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression
 1 day ago
08.07.20
Jurnee Smollett Says ‘Underground’ Executive Asked What She…
 1 day ago
08.07.20
Cadillac Oscar Celebration 2020
Zoe Saldana Becomes Emotional While Saying She Shouldn’t…
 1 day ago
08.06.20
Rihanna Graces The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar
 2 days ago
08.06.20
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart Defends Ellen Amid Backlash
 2 days ago
08.05.20
Rap Or Go To The League: J. Cole’s…
 3 days ago
08.05.20
Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'
Watch The Latest Trailer For “Power Book II:…
 3 days ago
08.04.20
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Confirms She’s Dating Common: ‘I Love…
 3 days ago
08.04.20
NBA Rising Star Jonathan Isaac Becomes Only Player…
 7 days ago
08.03.20
Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And…
 7 days ago
07.31.20
Gary’s Tea: Do Husbands Ruin Women’s Careers? [VIDEO]
 7 days ago
07.31.20
Photos
Close