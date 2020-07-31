CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Do Husbands Ruin Women’s Careers? [VIDEO]

Tami Roman is taking her famous Instagram skit “Bonnet Chronicles” and making it into a podcast.  In addition to leveraging her platform, she’s adding her husband to her show and Gary feels some type of way.  Listen to hear about how he feels when women add their husband’s to their payroll and platform.

Speaking of families, Keke Wyatt is pregnant with baby number 11 and fans are upset with Beyonce’ because the BeyHive wants more exposure from Blue Ivy.

