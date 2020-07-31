CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Beyonce’ Celebrates Black Is King By Releasing ‘Already’ Video [WATCH]

In the spirit of Black Is King, Beyonce’ dropped a visual for the song ‘Already’ featuring Major Lazer and Shatta Wale.

The visual album is based on songs from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack from the 2019 Disney remake.

The African themed film premiered on Disney+ on July 31 and is set to celebrate blackness. Disney said in a statement, “Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.” 

Beyonce’ shared with Good Morning America that she worked with a number of directors, actors, and creatives to fulfill her vision.

“The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw new talent, but it all started in my backyard,” she said. “So from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon…it was truly a journey to bring this film to life.” 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“And my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black,’ which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me,” she added. “But ‘Black Is King’ means Black is regal and rich in history in purpose and in lineage. I hope y’all love it, I hope you enjoy it and I hope y’all see it tonight.”

Black Is King will feature some familiar faces like Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, and other artists that were on The Gift album.

Photos
