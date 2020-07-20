Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves At S.C. Campaign Stop

Kanye West’s rally in South Carolina has everyone talking. One of his controversial statements was that Harriet Tubman did not free the slaves. He said, Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people. You may recall once upon a time when Kanye said slavery was a “choice.”

He also went on about wanting to about his daughter North and how he was almost aborted by his father in an emotional rant. The Kardashian family is said to be in “shock” after comments regarding abortion surfaced during Kanye’s speech at a presidential rally in South Carolina on Sunday. “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” said Kanye referring to a conversation about aborting their first-born daughter, North.

Kanye says he received a “sign from God” that said if “he f__ked with his vision, he would f__k with his.” He also went on to say that Kim, “had the pills in her hand…I almost killed my daughter.” A source says, the Kardashians fear Kanye may damage business relationships he has and many celebrities have come out and said that Kanye needs help for his bipolar episodes which many believe he’s currently suffering from.

None of the Kardashians have responded to Kanye’s comments. Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard even took to social media to call for the Kardashians to invoke a conservatorship over Kanye. Do you agree?

Many people on social media are calling on his wife, Kim to “do something” in stopping Kanye. Do you feel it is his wife’s responsibility to step in? Kanye really needs some mental and spiritual help!!!

