LL Cool J Wants Hip Hop Legends To Have Ownership

LL Cool J is showing love to the legends of Hip Hop. His Rock The Bells platform is expanding to let legendary Hip Hop figures have minority ownership in his company. LL told HipHopDX, “The thought process is look, are you a pioneer or a founder? How much energy did you put into the culture? Did you contribute? Did you earn it? And I feel like the answer is yes to everybody that I’ve given ownership to. I feel like they really, really deserve it.”

So far, LL has teamed up with Run DMC, Big Daddy Kane, Eric B, Salt N Pepa, Fab 5 Freddy, and Roxanne Shante to name a few. How should we continue to preserve the legends of Hip Hop as time goes on?

