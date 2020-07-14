CLOSE
Kanye West Gets First Presidential Polling Numbers

Whether you think Kanye West’s announced presidential run the change we need or the distraction we don’t need, there is polling to find out where Kanye would rank. A poll from a consulting firm found that 2 percent of the respondents would vote for ‘Ye.

The poll consisted of 2,000 people and included potential multiple presidential candidates including Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and representatives from the Libertarian and Green parties. West tied with the Libertarian candidate and the Green party representative only received 1 percent of the vote.

Do you think Kanye will have any kind of influence on the outcome of the presidential election?

