Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow And Feared Comparisons

Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City

Source: Steve Granitz / Wireimage

Kelly Rowland admitted that she was scared of the comparisons as she felt she lived in Beyonce’s shadow. Kelly, who is mentoring Chris Sebastian, the brother of pop star Guy Sebastian, who expressed to Kelly his concern of being in his brother’s shadow. ‘I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?’ said Kelly. “I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways.”

Kelly said there was a whole decade where there was an elephant in the room and it weighed heavily on her.

Do you live in your sibling’s shadow? Share your story.

