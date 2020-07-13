CLOSE
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her Disappearance

Naya Rivera may have inadvertently left searchers a clue on where to possibly find her. The actress is presumed dead and her body is being searched for in the waters of California’s Lake Piru. Officials say that Rivera sent a picture of herself and her 4-year-old son Josey to a family member right before she disappeared.

The photo shows mother and son near a cove. The timestamp puts them there 90 minutes to two hours before Josey was found alone on the pontoon boat. The cove has been found and divers are continuing to look in the area. Rivera and Josey went out for the boat ride on July 8th and Naya has not been seen since.

