Just in case you didn’t catch ‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ when it came to your town, BET+ is preparing to help you out. It’s just been announced that ‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ will hit the streaming service for subscribers to see on August 27.

The play features some of your favorite characters like The Browns and “Aunt Bam.” Did you get a chance to see the play while it was on tour? Do you subscribe to BET+?

