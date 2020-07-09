CLOSE
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family Concerned

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC

Source: Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production / Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The US

Kanye’s family, namely the Kardashians, are worried about his mental health. A source close to Kanye says he’s in the middle of a bipolar episode that has found him announcing a run for president and a Forbes interview that was all over the place.

The interview drew hard criticism from people. During his rambling interview, he dumped Trump, had a strong anti-vaxxing message, claimed he had COVID-19, and said he would run for president as a part of the “birthday party.”

The source says that things will even out for Kanye. Back in 2018 he had a bipolar episode on the set of TMZ Live and confessed he wasn’t on his meds because they stifled his creativity.

Do you think Kanye is going through a bipolar episode?

Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken
Photos
Close