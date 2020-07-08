CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Discusses Gun Violence & Open Carry Laws [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms discusses how COVID-19 has affected her family and how she’s dealing with testing positive.  Three people in her home have tested positive for the virus and she talks about the symptoms and how it’s affected them.

Along with coronavirus, the mayor touches on how gun violence has impacted the country.  She speaks about experiencing gun violence, gun laws, and the trauma that follows.

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested.  Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.  In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.  

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Discusses Gun Violence & Open Carry Laws [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

