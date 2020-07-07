Justin Timberlake Calls For The Removal Of Confederate Statues In Tennessee

Justin Timberlake joined Taylor Swift and other celebrities from Southern states who are calling for the removal of their state’s confederate statues. Timberlake took to social media and posted a video from ACLU that details the history of monuments that celebrate KKK leaders and those who benefited from racism.

“When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefited from racism. Plain and simple. If we plan to move forward, these confederate monuments must come down,” tweeted Timberlake.

A statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest sits in the Tennessee State House, Forrest was a general of the confederate army and the first Grand Wizard of the KKK.

Taylor Swift also called for the removal of the statue saying, “When you fight to honor racists, you show Black Tennesseans and all of their allies where you stand.” Reese Witherspoon and Faith Hill also showed their support of the removal of confederate statues in Tennessee and Mississippi.

See story here